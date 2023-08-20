Assam emerge team champion

ITANAGAR, 19 Aug: Assam won the team championship title of the Yonex-Sunrise North East Zone Interstate Badminton Championship here on Saturday.

Assam won the junior girls’, men’s and women’s team events and finished runner-up in the junior boys’ team event.

Manipur and host Arunachal Pradesh secured the second and the third position, respectively.

Manipur won the junior boys’ team event, while the state secured the second position in the junior girls’, men’s and women’s team events.

Arunachal won the third position in junior girls’, junior boys’, men’s and women’s team events.

In the individual events of the championships, Laa Talar of Arunachal won the men’s singles title, defeating his younger brother Laa Tukum in the final.

Ksh Maheshwari of Manipur won the women’s singles title, while Pinky Karki of Arunachal won the second position.

In the men’s double, the pair of Dingku Singh and Khwairakpam Manjit Sing of Manipur beat the duo of Nibir Ranjan Choudhury and Sangram Chutia of Assam to win the title.

Manali Bora and Maini Boruah of Assam beat M Sombibala Devi and Naorem Purnima Devi of Manipur to win the women’s doubles title.

In the mixed doubles, Joseph VL Ringngheta and Laldingpuii of Mizoram beat L Unilkumar Singh and Naorem Purnima Devi of Manipur to win the title.

H Lalthazuala of Mizoram won the boys U-19 singles title, defeating compatriot Saitlungpuia Sailo.

Assam’s Shantipriya Hazarika won the girls’ U-19 singles title, beating Lalrinkimi of Mizoram in the final.

Montily Pul of Arunachal won the third position in this age category.

In the boys’ doubles U-19, Lalnuntluanga and C Lalramzaua of Mizoram won the first position. The second position was won by Lobsang Choidrup and Lobsang C Sherdang of Arunachal.

Lalrempuii and Abigail Lalthazuali of Mizoram won the girls’ doubles (U-19) title, beating Konsam Gunjan Devi and Sananu Meisnam of Manipur in the final.

Jessica Neyi Saring and Nyapi Tayum won the third position in this category.

In mixed doubles (U-19), C Lalramzaua and Lalrempuii of Mizoram won the title, defeating Udayan Saikia and Anushree Mahanta of Assam.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Sports Minister Mama Natung, MLA Nyamar Karbak and Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) presi-dent Ratu Techi distributed the prizes to the winners.

The event was organised by the ASBA.