‘Village attachment’ prog underway

RANI, 19 Aug: The final year BSc students of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district are participating in a ‘village attachment’ programme for rural horticulture work experience, under the Student Rural Entrepreneurship Awareness Development Yojana (Student READY), in Rani village since Friday.

Seventy-five farmers, students and faculty members are participating in the programme.

Launched by the prime minister in July 2015, “the Student READY has been conceptualised to reorient graduates of agriculture and allied subjects for ensuring and assuring employability and to develop entrepreneurs for emerging knowledge intensive agriculture by articulating knowledge, skill, ability and experience,” the CHF informed in a release.

It said that “the main objectives of the programme are to develop students’ understanding of rural life, and to acquaint the UG horticulture students with different situations prevailing in the village, with special reference to horticulture.”

The GBs of Rani village commended the initiative taken by the students and the faculty members of the CHF for the betterment of the farming community, the release stated.