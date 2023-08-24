SAD 2.0 organized at Jangda vill

TAWANG, 23 Aug: A total of 170 villagers availed the services provided by the district administration and various government departments during a Seva Apke Dwar 2.0 camp at Jangda village under Jang sub-division in Tawang district on Wednesday.

The camp was inaugurated by deputy commissioner in-charge Rinchin Leta.

The DC also felicitated the toppers of Government Upper Primary School, Jangda.

Later, he met senior citizen of the village Karma Leta, who has been carrying forward the traditional art of mask making and other wood craft since last many years. (DIPRO)