Training on conservation and propagation of indigenous cattle germplasm organized

DIRANG, 23 Aug: A training programme on conservation and propagation of indigenous cattle germplasm was conducted at Krangpa Gayek village under Dirang circle of West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Around 15 Brokpa farmers attended the training programme, which was organized by a team of scientist from ICAR AP Centre Basar and ICARRC NEH Umiam Barapani.

Coordinator of the programme senior scientist (veterinary extension) Dr. Doni Jini, senior scientist (veterinary parasitology) Dr. Joken Bam, scientist from Barapani Dr. Saurab Deori along with senior scientists Dr. Rahul Katiyar and Dr. Suraj Singh imparted hands-on training on conservation, management aspect, common diseases and their prevention and control.

Free veterinary medicines, like antibiotics, anthelminthics and vitamins were also distributed to the farmers.