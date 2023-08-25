Stranded minor girl reunited with parents

ZIRO, 24 Aug: A minor girl from Biswanath district in Assam, who had been stranded here in Lower Subansiri district, was reunited with her parents by the district’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Thursday.

A team comprising CWC Chairperson Racho Buda and members Buru Tamin, Tilling Yam and Kago Sambyo accompanied the minor girl from Ziro, travelled down to Biswanath district, and reunited her with her parents.

The girl had been languishing at a child care institute here for more than a year. (DIPRO)