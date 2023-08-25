Exams should be fair to all

After the allegation of illegal appointment of teachers, which is now being investigated by the SIC, a fresh allegation of irregularities in recruitment process has now surfaced in the health department. The skill test for recruitment of nursing officers for Upper Subansiri district has been deferred following allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process. The aspirants along with student bodies and community-based organisations of the district have made serious allegations of irregularities in the conduct of examination for recruitment of the nursing officers. Such repeated allegations in the recruitment process not only hurt the sentiments of aspirants but also force them to doubt every exam being conducted by various departments.

Ever since the massive APPSC question paper leak was exposed, the people are keeping close eyes on all other examinations being conducted in the state. The authorities are making a gross mistake if they think they can get away by indulging in wrongdoings. Today’s youth are well aware, and with social media, nothing can be hidden for long. It is time the authorities stopped trying to use corrupt means while conducting any kind of examination. The exams should be conducted in a fair manner, so that everyone has equal opportunity.