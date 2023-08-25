Ways to improve quality of education discussed

DEOMALI, 24 Aug: ADC Vishakha Yadav convened a meeting with parents, teachers and public leaders of Deomali subdivision in Tirap district, in the presence of Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang, at the government higher secondary school here on Thursday to discuss ways to improve the quality of education.

The ADC and the ZPM interacted with the teachers and students of the school, and the former took note of the issues faced by the school administration. She assured to ensure that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.

Yadav also chalked out an action plan to “provide career counselling sessions and coaching opportunities by partnering with other educational institutions to improve the career development of the schoolchildren.”

She advised the parents, the public leaders and the teachers to “make use of the newly formed educational platforms like Digi Kaksha and Gyan Shaala to ensure a learning environment for children.”

The students were also asked to not use mobile phones in classrooms, and to attend classes regularly. (DIPRO)