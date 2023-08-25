RGU signs MoU with Vivekananda Kendra for furtherance of Japanese language studies

RONO HILLS, 24 Aug: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here and Kanyakumari-based Vivekananda Rock Memorial & Vivekananda Kendra, formalising the promotion of learning and teaching the Japanese language.

The MoU, signed by RGU’s Institute of Distance Education Director Prof Ashan Riddi and Vivekananda Kendra general secretary Bhanudas Dhakras, aims at providing avenues for promotion of inter-institutional teaching and research between the two organisations with regard to teaching and learning of the Japanese language.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha expressed optimism that the MoU would be “action-oriented and result yielding, as the Vivekananda Kendra has great potential in the field of education, rural development, and women and youth empowerment activities.”

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung said that “the objectives based on the MoU will yield its desired results and will be mutually beneficial for both the organisations,” while pranth sangathak of the Vivekananda Kendra’s Arunachal unit, Rupesh Mathur, and its sah pranth sangathak Priyanka Gupta said that “the works will be carried out within the framework of role and responsibilities on benefit sharing basis under the provisions as agreed upon in the MoU, and the Vivekananda Kendra will provide syllabus, conduct the course and provide teachers for the Japanese language project.”

RGU IDE Director Prof Ashan Riddi in his address emphasised on “the importance of Japanese language in the present world’s job market and its high demand.”

RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin termed the development “a very promising one, stretching the academic wings of both the organisations, which will pave way for running of a six-month-long certificate course programme in basic Japanese language, where the learners will learn Japanese grammar and scripts such as hiragana, katakana and kanji and could be fluent in speaking as well as will develop accurate writing.”

He added that “a time-framed and evaluation-based joint performance execution with a planned implementation will add momentum to the impact of the MoU.”

Among others, RGU Basic Sciences Dean Prof Sanjeev Kumar, Agricultural Sciences Professor Sumpam Tangjang, and Engineering & Technology Dean Prof Utpal Bhattacharjee attended the event.