2 teachers test MOP+ve, 4 absentee teachers suspended

[Pisi Zauing]

CHANGLANG, 24 Aug: Two teachers, identified as Chow Cheing Khen, PRT (ISSE) at the government primary school in Udaipur-II, and Chow Memo Munglang, PRT (ISSE) at the government primary school in Innao Sengmai, both in Changlang district, tested positive for morphine (MOP) during a random drug detection test conducted under the supervision of Diyun EAC Goju Sikom on Wednesday.

On receiving the report from the EAC, Deputy Commissioner Sunny K Singh shot a letter to the Changlang DDSE, reiterating the chief secretary’s standing order (No CS/Tax & Ex/01/2021/879, dated 1 June, 2021), wherein it is stated that “any government servant found under influence of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance are provided with one-time opportunity to undergo transformation and remedial measures to do away with their addiction latest by 31/7/2021, failing which stringent action, including termination from government service, will be initiated.”

The DC directed the DDSE to initiate job termination of both teachers “with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, the district administration suspended four more teachers on Monday for dereliction of duty.

DC office probationer Md Shabir carried out a surprise inspection of the government upper primary school (GUPS) in Lunglong area on Monday, during which four teachers were absent from work.

The teachers have been identified as primary teacher L Jugli (ISSE), trained graduate teacher P Jugli (ISSE), head teacher P Khimhun, and part-time teacher V Jugli.

The inspection report was countersigned by the headmaster of the GUPS Lunglong, Ongcham Chena.

On receiving the report, the DC suspended the absentee teachers till further orders. He directed the DDSE to hold up the teachers’ salaries and serve them a show cause notice as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them.

With this, the number of suspended absentee teachers in the district has reached 16.