Cabinet approves creation of 1,632 posts in govt depts

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: The state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Friday approved creation of 1,632 posts in various departments to enhance productivity and service delivery.

Out of these, 1,588 posts have been approved in the health & family welfare department and the TRIHMS.

The cabinet also approved creation of technical posts in the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court as part of the e-Court project.

Besides creation of a post of record keeper and a post of skilled LDC (contingency) in the Papum Pare district judiciary, two more contractual posts of law clerk for the high court were approved.

In a landmark decision, the cabinet gave its nod to establishment of a district & sessions court in East Kameng HQ Seppa. As of now, all the triable cases of East Kameng district are being adjudicated by the district & sessions court in West Kameng HQ Bomdila, which is 150 kms away from Seppa. This results in delay in trial of cases and causes hardship and inconvenience to the litigants also. Besides, security risks in transporting undertrial prisoners have been a matter of concern for very long. The cabinet’s decision is expected to bring succour to the people of the district.

Posts needed for smooth functioning of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women have also been approved.

The cabinet also approved creation of a circle headquarters in Changku, bifurcating Pipu circle, and a new circle headquarters in Sapapu in East Kameng district.

Creation of a circle headquarters in Khazalang in West Kameng district has also been approved.

The cabinet further approved the proposal for enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Court Fees Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which shall be tabled in the coming assembly session. (CM’s PR Cell)