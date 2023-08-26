Guv, ADG discuss NCC activities

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik and the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Northeast Region Additional Director General (ADG), Maj Gen Gagan Deep, discussed augmentation of NCC activities in the state during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The ADG apprised the governor of the activities of the NCC in the state, and highlighted the challenges being faced by the NCC directorate.

Parnaik emphasised on “promotion of NCC in every educational institute in the state,” saying that “every student in the school, college and university must have the opportunity to join this premier youth development organisation.”

The governor also suggested to the ADG to advise his officers in the state to “put in concerted effort to train the cadets from Arunachal Pradesh, so that they become competent and qualify for the Republic Day parade and eventually be motivated to join the Indian armed forces.”

Parnaik assured the officer that the state would provide supporting staff, training facilities and offices to the NCC for conducting more programmes in different parts of Arunachal.

The ADG was accompanied by Tezpur NCC Group Commander, Brig SS Gill. (Raj Bhavan)