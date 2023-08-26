Rijiju hands over mortuary van to TRIHMS

ITANAGAR, 25 Aug: Union Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday handed over a mortuary van to the Tomo Riba Institute for Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

The van has been donated by Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Rijiju spoke about the existing problems and challenges in the health sector in the state, and emphasised on the need to further improve and strengthen healthcare for the betterment of the people.

He thanked the NRL for its welfare initiatives.

The NRL general manager (CSR) highlighted various public welfare initiatives taken up by the company as part of its CSR initiative. (DIPR)