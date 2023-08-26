APU celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s landing

PASIGHAT, 25 Aug: After the celebration of the commencement of the first classes of the first batch of the master’s degree programme at the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district on 23 August, the APU on Friday celebrated the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3.

APU Vice Chancellor Prof Tomo Riba shared his excitement and enthusiasm with the faculties, students and guests present for the celebration. He reminded everyone in the room that “India is the first country in the world to soft land in the uncharted south pole of the moon after a 40-day journey into space.”

He also highlighted the contribution of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology, Nirjuli “by producing one of the scientists who worked on the Chandrayaan-3 project.”

Voluntary blood donation foundation AYANG’s founder chairperson Aini Taki Taloh was also present on the occasion.