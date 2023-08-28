IGP Mari Riba passes away

PASIGHAT, 27 Aug: Indian Police Service officer Mari Riba has passed away after suffering a stroke Sunday morning.

Riba, who was posted as IGP (Central Range) suffered a massive stroke while he was proceeding towards Mohanbari Airport from Pasighat on way to New Delhi.

He is survived by his wife and four children.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police said that it was profoundly saddened by the unfortunate demise of IGP Mari Riba.

“The enduring contributions made by him in maintenance of law & order, & propagating modern policing reforms will remain indelibly etched in our memory,” it said in a social media statement.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a social media statement said that he was deeply pained by the untimely death of the officer.

“Riba’s contributions to policing reforms shall always be remembered. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved family. May Lord Buddha provide peace to his soul,” the chief minister tweeted.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu in his condolence message on behalf of the people of East Siang, conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family. “We have lost a sincere, empathetic senior police officer who worked tirelessly and made a positive impact on the society. We feel deeply indebted for his contribution to the people of East Siang and join the people of the state and nation in offering our deepest condolences,” stated the DC in his condolence message.

The rank and file of East Siang police led by SP Sumit Kumar Jha has deeply mourned the demise of their senior officer.

“The East Siang police have been guided by his leadership and motivation to perform our best towards the service of the people. He was a courageous police officer

who worked tirelessly for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. His courage and bravery will always continue to inspire us and he shall always be remembered for his welfare measures for the police personnel,” it said.

MLAs Lombo Tayeng, Ninong Ering and Kaling Moyong also expressed their heartfelt condolences at the sudden demise of IGP Mari Riba and termed it as a great loss for the state. (With inputs from DIPRO East Siang)