Training prog on spices underway

PASIGHAT, 28 Aug: The College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district is organising a two-day training programme on ‘Good agricultural practices for spices cultivation’ for the local farmers from 28 to 29 August.

The programme, sponsored by Calicut (Kerala)-based Arecanut & Spices Directorate, under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture scheme, is aimed at educating the farmers about sustainable farming techniques, pest management, and post-harvest handling of spice crops.

Micro-irrigation setups (drip irrigation) and pro-tray seedlings of ginger and turmeric are also being distributed to SHG farmers.

Assistant Professor Dr Nangsol Dolma Bhutia and CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika are the programme coordinators.

