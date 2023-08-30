Governor visits Chayang Tajo

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Governor KT Parnaik visited Chayang Tajo – one of the remotest villages of the state selected under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) – on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting attended by local MLA Haying Mangfi, GBs, panchayat members, government officials and others, the governor exhorted the people to “inculcate the ‘nation first’ spirit,” and said that “the security of the border areas is not the responsibility of the security forces only but of every citizen.”

“The people in the border areas must not feel neglected as many welfare schemes and programmes are in the pipeline for developing the border villages,” Parnaik said, and asked the people, especially the youths, to avail of the benefits from the programmes and become self-reliant, instead of migrating to urban areas.

Stating that the Raj Bhavan and the state government are committed to eradicate tuberculosis, cancer and the drug menace from the state, he urged the people to join hands in this mission.

Parnaik expressed concern over the school dropout rate and urged the parents

and guardians to “provide adequate opportunities to your children and wards to excel in educational pursuit.”

He advised them to encourage games, sports and yoga among the teenagers “to make the young boys and girls future leaders and professionals – physically fit, mentally alert and morally upright.”

Earlier, East Kameng DC Sachin Rana informed that 40 villages of the district have been selected under the VVP. Of these, 18 villages are in Bameng circle, 14 are in Chayang Tajo, and eight are in Khenewa circle. (Raj Bhavan)