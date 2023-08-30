State-level Millet Mela begins

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated a two-day state-level ‘Millet Mela’, themed ‘Mission food and nutrition security’, at the DK Convention Hall here on Tuesday.

Taki said that Arunachal is naturally home to various types of millets, and that “there are

ample opportunities in the agriculture and allied sectors for employment generation and entrepreneurship activities.”

He further said that “post-harvesting also has many lucrative opportunities.”

“Our state is a treasure trove of millets, and the younger generation should try to know more about millets,” MLA Gabriel D Wangsu said.

He said also that “it is the responsibility of the farmers attending the technical session in the mela to disseminate the knowledge gained from the experts to the farmers in every nook and corner of the state.”

MLA Nyato Dukam and Agriculture Commissioner Bidol Tayeng spoke on the uses and health benefits of millets.

A millet recipe show, food stalls, exhibition-cum-sale, inter-district farmers’ meet, growers’ and traders’ interface, farmer-scientist interaction, and a technical session on millet technology will be organised during the two-day programme.

Trade & Commerce Secretary Hage Tari, the directors of the agriculture and the agricultural marketing departments, and officers from various other line departments like horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry attended the inauguration programme. (DIPR)