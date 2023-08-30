Workshop on identification of children with intellectual disabilities

ROING, 29 Aug: A workshop on ‘Early identification and early intervention for disability rehabilitation’ was organised by the National Institute for Empowerment of Person with Intellectual Disability (NIEPID) here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

The NIEPID’s Rehabilitation Psychology Department Head Dr Dasarath Choudhury explained the methods of identifying school-going children with intellectual disabilities.

NIEPID Principal Ganesh Sheregar highlighted the government schemes and benefits for persons with intellectual disabilities (divyangjan).

Students, teachers, SHG members and ANMs attended the workshop.