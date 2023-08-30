Married couples’ fashion show

ITANAGAR, 29 Aug: The organisers of the Arunachal Married Couple Fashion Show (AMCFS) in a press conference here on Tuesday informed that the AMCFS will host the second edition of the fashion show.

“The first edition had been held in 2016, and due to some reasons we couldn’t continue,” informed the organisers’ spokesperson Koj Baya Eshi.

She said that the fashion show is being organised by the Nya Tani Foundation Charitable Society, with the theme ‘Together we can achieve, together we can fight’.

“The show’s basic objective is to find out the hidden talent amidst the married couples. It also aims to create awareness on drug addiction and HIV/AIDS,” informed Eshi.

Organising secretary Senia Mangam Tarh informed that the show will also “groom the couples (parents) on how to raise children and deal with them.”

She said that the event would be a platform for couples throughout the state, including from remote areas.

The winner of the show will receive Rs 4 lakhs, while the first and the second runners-up will receive Rs 2 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

“Subtitles’ winners will receive Rs 50,000 each,” Tarh said.