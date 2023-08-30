RGU celebrates Nat’l Sports Day, pays tribute to Dhyan Chand

RONO HILLS, 29 Aug: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is celebrating the National Sports Day with a three-day programme in memory of India’s legendary hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand.

The programme started on Tuesday with paying of floral tributes to the portrait of Maj Dhyan Chand, in the presence of RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Registrar Dr NT Rikam, Physical Education & Sports Sciences HoD Dr Sambhu Prasad, faculty members, PhD scholars, and students.

Prof Kushwaha offered greetings to the students, scholars and sportspersons on the occasion, and motivated the students to “actively participate in sports and other activities that could bring laurels to the nation.”

Dr Rikam expressed pride over the contributions of the nation’s sportspersons, and advised the students to “delve into the biographies of our national heroes.”

Dr Prasad highlighted the theme of this year’s National Sports Day, ‘Sports are an enabler to an inclusive and fit society’, and enumerated the achievement and contribution of Dhyan Chand towards hockey in India.

Tuesday’s events included a tug of war competition and a cross-country race.

In the men’s cross-country event, Shoney Megu clinched the top spot, followed by Raju Bokal and Nagd.

The women’s category saw Joti Mane in the first place, with Ninalu Yun and Memi Mangti coming in second and third, respectively.

The tug of war witnessed BPEd 1st semester boys taking home the gold, while the BPEd 3rd semester boys finished as runners-up.

The recreational games saw BPEd 1st semester girls emerge champions, and BPEd 3rd semester girls as the runners-up.

Prof Kushwaha and Dr Rikam presented the awards to the winners.