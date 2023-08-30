Wives of AR personnel celebrate Raksha Bandhan with rehab centre patients

KHONSA, 29 Aug: The spouses of the personnel of the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR) celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the inpatients of the drug rehabilitation centre in Charju in Tirap district, run by Care Me Home Foundation, an NGO dedicated to treatment of drug abusers.

The wives of the soldiers tied rakhis on 28 inpatients.

The inpatients are undergoing a rigorous transformation process to free themselves from drug addiction. The initiative of the ladies of the AR battalion was aimed at motivating the inmates to continue working towards a drug-free life.

Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates the cherished bond between a brother and sister, was chosen as the best occasion to spread affection towards the inpatients, many of whom have been abandoned by the society.

Family Welfare Organisation of Khonsa Assam Rifles coordinator Isha Ahluwalia motivated the inpatients to “keep working hard towards a drug-free life,” and said that the families of the soldiers stand by them in the fight against drugs as their sisters.

The staff of the rehab centre also actively participated in the event.

Care Me Home Foundation chairperson Sontung Bangsia was also present on the occasion. (DIPROs)