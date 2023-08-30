Progress of schemes’ implementation discussed

YINGKIONG, 29 Aug: The progress of all central and state government schemes being implemented in Upper Siang district were discussed during a meeting of the district level monitoring committee, chaired by DC Hage Lailang here on Monday.

Addressing the ZPMs, the ADC (HQ) and the HoDs present at the meeting, the DC asked the departments to ensure quality of works and their on-time completion.

All the HoDs of the district presented reports on the ongoing works in their departments.

The DC later chaired a meeting of the District Tourism Promotional Council (DTPC) to discuss extension of tourist circuits/routes in the district. He reviewed the government-approved Pasighat-Jengging-Yingkiong-Tuting tourism circuit and emphasised on “exploring potential areas of Upper Siang for tourism development and extension of a new tourist circuit.”

He suggested to the DTPC to include Mariyang, Gelling and Singa in the new tourist route, “as these areas attract many tourists, both domestic and international, and has a vast scope for further development.”

District Tourism Officer T Mize also spoke. (DIPRO)