Army, police personnel celebrate Raksha Bandhan with locals

PASIGHAT, 30 Aug: Personnel of Indian army stationed at Sigar Military Station, East Siang district on Wednesday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the local community.

During an event organized at Sigar military station, local women from various colleges of the district, tied colorful rakhis around the wrists of the army personnel.

The army troops wished for health, happiness and success of all the sisters.

Also, at Deomali administrative circle of Tirap district various women self help groups celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the army and police personnel in their respective camps. (DIPROs)