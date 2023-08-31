DC interacts with community volunteers

48 community volunteers given disaster response training

YINGKIONG, 30 Aug: Upper Siang DC Hage Lailang on Wednesday interacted with the community volunteers of the district who have completed a 10-day training on ‘basic skills of disaster response.’

The training was conducted by the disaster management department from 18 to 27 August at Lekhi in Papum Pare district.

The DC congratulated all the volunteers and applauded their decision to become community volunteers by equipping themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in times of crisis. He advised them to share their knowledge with friends and family members and act as ambassadors of disaster awareness and preparedness.

Forty-eight volunteers of the district were trained by resource persons from Doimukh-based 12th Bn NDRF on disaster response and preparedness. After completion of the course, each volunteer was provided with an honorarium of Rs. 2,000 and an emergency response kit, including life jackets, rain boots, rain poncho, a first aid kit, a torch, and a bag (backpack) along with course completion certificates. (DIPRO)