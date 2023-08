NEW DELHI, 30 Aug: The Congress on Wednesday accused the government of “weaponizing” Aadhaar and technology to deny the most vulnerable citizens their social welfare benefits and demanded the release of payments due to MGNREGA workers.

The opposition party’s attack came after the rural development ministry said the progress of the Aadhaar-based payment system has been reviewed and the mixed route of wage payment has been extended till December 31 or until further order.