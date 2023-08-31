NABARD launches MEDPs for SHGs

LONGDING, 30 Aug: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has launched two Micro Enterprise Development Programs on bakery products and candle making for SHGs of Niausa block here on Wednesday.

While the bakery training would be provided to 30 members, another group of 30 members would be imparted training on candle making during the 15-day program.

Longding ADC Mirpe Tato advised the selected SHG members to sincerely attend the training.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, ArSRLM BMM Mobi Ori, SBI lead district manager Tompha Bangyang and Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT) president Chandan Prasad attended the program.

The program was organized in collaboration with BLCCT and ArSRLM.