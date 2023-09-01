9 Puroik students receive Guv’s Excellence Awards

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: In a significant stride towards fostering socioeconomic development and inclusivity, the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday conferred the Governor’s Excellence Awards on nine outstanding students from the Puroik community.

The awards were presented as recognition of their exceptional academic achievements and promise for the future.

The Puroik community has long been an integral part of the societal fabric, and this initiative underscores the Raj Bhavan’s commitment to holistic upliftment of all sections of society, particularly the marginalised.

The recipients of the awards are Jacinta Yakali, Yari Bechang, Laxman Bechangdao, Paji Yapa, Haye Danny, Ban Gram Yakli, Ruth Yachu, Eliza Puroik, and Daniel Bechang.

These students have exhibited exemplary dedication and diligence in their academic pursuits, setting a high standard for their peers and embodying the potential for positive change within their community.

The awards were conferred through the governor’s scholarship fund, with cash prizes ranging from Rs 8,000 to Rs 6,000 each. This financial assistance aims to provide a supportive platform to the students to further their education and career aspirations. (Raj Bhavan)