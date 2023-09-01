Many initiatives taken for women empowerment: CM

ITANAGAR, 31 Aug: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that various initiatives have been taken by his government during its seven-year rule for women empowerment.

He said that empowering women helps empower the whole society.

“When we empower women, we empower the whole society. When we uplift and support them, we’re unlocking boundless potential for progress and equality,” Khandu wrote on X.

“Glad to have gone the extra mile in enabling our Naari Shakti to break barriers, challenge norms, and create a future where every woman’s voice and choice matter,” he added.

The CM said that so far 67,280 women have been mobilised into 8,410 SHGs and Rs 14 crore bank credit has been extended to them. As many as 60,000 bank accounts have been opened and Rs 1 lakh has been fixed deposited each in bank account of 500 SHGs.

He said that as much as 50 percent of schemes under the Atmanirbhar Arunachal are earmarked for SHGs.

Under the Dulari Kanya Yojana, an amount of Rs 25,000 has been kept as fixed deposit in the accounts of 8,371 girls born during the golden jubilee year. Moreover, an amount of Rs 10,000 each has been kept as fixed deposit for girl child, payable to them after passing Class 12 exams, Khandu said.

The CM reiterated his government’s resolve to maintain the momentum of women empowerment in the state with the support of all stakeholders. (PTI)