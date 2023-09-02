Mallo visits OWA centres, suggests compensation for rescued children

NAHARLAGUN, 1 Sep: Women & Child Development (WCD) Joint Secretary Indra Mallo, along with a team of high-ranking officers of the WCD department, visited various centres of the Oju Welfare Association (OWA) here on Friday.

During the visit, Mallo interacted with the children at the Child Care Institution (CCI) and the women sheltered at the Shakti Sadan.

She interacted also with the students of the social work department of RGU who are undergoing internship at the OWA, and advised them to get acquainted with the Acts enacted for the welfare of children, and to work with dedication and commitment.

She suggested providing compensation available under the ministry of labour and employment to children rescued from child labour and feeding data of children at the CCI on the Mission Vatsalya portal.

Mallo, along with WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng, Director TP Loyi, Joint Director A Lowangcha, and other officers of the department, visited the CCI, the Specialised Adoption Agency, the Shakti Sadan, the WHL, the LAC, the tailoring and production unit, and the OJU Crafts Centre under the OWA’s umbrella.