APWWS conducting prog for women vendors on digital literacy

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) is observing the International Literacy Week, with the theme ‘Understanding lifelong learning for all in society’, to create awareness among women vendors about the importance of education and digital literacy.

The society is already conducting weekly adult education classes for the vendors.

The inaugural programme was organised at the one-stop centre (OSC) in Naharlagun.

The APWWS will conduct painting competitions for women vendors attending the adult education classes, and will also conduct reading and painting competitions for the children of the childcare institution, in collaboration with the ICR Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Members of the APWWS and the CWC will carry out door-to-door campaigns to educate the women vendors, and to motivate and encourage them to attend the adult education classes run by the APWWS every Saturday.

APWWS president Kani Nada Maling informed that the adult education classes in Itanagar and Naharlagun are free of cost, with members of the APWWS voluntarily donating study materials for the women vendors.

“In addition to providing basic classes, the team teaches the women vendors about digital financial literacy to prevent customers from cheating them, and educates them about hospitality in their business,” the society informed in a release.

One woman vendor, Mem Ete, who regularly attends the classes at the Naharlagun centre, thanked the APWWS and said that she can now identify whether a vehicle is from Assam or Arunachal by its registration plate.

All Arunachal Pradesh Vendor Association president Giogi Chachik said that “the women vendors attending the classes are very excited and have requested that the classes be held twice a week.”

The APWWS felicitated the women vendors during the inaugural programme, which was attended also by the staff of the Naharlagun OSC and students from the social work department of Rajiv Gandhi University.

OSC administrator Nada Nampi educated the women and others about the functions of the OSC.