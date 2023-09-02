Guv visits Gandhi Smriti

ITANAGAR, 1 Sep: Governor KT Parnaik visited Gandhi Smriti, a revered museum dedicated to the life and principles of Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi on Thursday.

Gandhi Smriti comprises visual aspects immortalising Mahatma Gandhi and his noble ideas. Formerly known as Birla House, Gandhi Smriti stands as the poignant location where Mahatma Gandhi resided in the final 144 days of his remarkable life. It is a place of profound historical significance, preserving the legacy of the Father of the Nation.

The museum displays photographs, paintings, sculptures, frescoes, and inscriptions on rocks that pertain to the years. It also exhibits a large statue of Mahatma Gandhi, with a girl and a boy holding a dove in their hands on either side. This poignant representation symbolises his universal empathy and unwavering commitment to uplifting the marginalised and the underserved.

After paying floral tributes at the Martyr Column, where Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, the governor expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to engage himself with the rich history and values exemplified by Mahatma Gandhi.

“The smriti symbolises the great non-violent struggle led by the revered mahatma for the independence of India. Gandhi ji was a simple, noble and caring personality who was a great unifier of humanity and has made a place of reverence in the hearts and minds of the Indian citizens,” Parnaik said. (Raj Bhavan)