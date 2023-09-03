Mallo advocates setting up institutions for service delivery

ITANAGAR, 2 Sep: Union Women & Child Development (WCD) Joint Secretary Indra Mallo emphasised on “setting up institutions for delivery of services,” and asked the government officers of the state to “focus on intra- and inter-departmental convergence while executing various programmes.”

The joint secretary was in the state on a three-day visit which concluded on Saturday.

During her visit, she interacted with officers of the state government regarding the centrally-sponsored schemes

being implemented by the state WCD department.

State WCD Joint Director Aryoma Lowangcha informed Mallo about the status of Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, and highlighted the challenges faced by the department in the implementation of the programme.

WCD Deputy Director Chadan Tangjang presented the status of Mission Vatsalya and highlighted the schemes and initiatives of the state government for the welfare of children, while State Hub for Empowerment of Women’s gender specialist Tame Achum presented the status of Mission Shakti and “the third vertical of the mission implemented by the union WCD ministry.”

Mallo, accompanied by state WCD Secretary Mimum Tayeng and WCD Director TP Loyi, inspected the childcare institution, the Shakti Sadan, the women helpline, and the specialised adoption agency run by the Oju Welfare Association. She also visited the one-stop centre in Naharlagun and interacted with the staff.

The team of officers also inspected the control room at the WCD directorate. The control room has child helpline and women helpline functioning 24/7. The system has been integrated with the 112-ERSS of the home department.

Expressing appreciation for the state government for setting up the WCD control room in record time, Mallo informed that “Arunachal Pradesh is among the first few states to launch the WCD control room in the country.”

The joint secretary also inspected the anganwadi centre in P Sector, Itanagar, and the urban ICDS project, and interacted with the department’s field functionaries.