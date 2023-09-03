NES unit’s edn, awareness tour ends

[ Karda Natam ]

RAGA, 2 Sep: A month-long ‘education tour-cum-awareness on social issues’ programme of the Kamle district unit of the Nyishi Elite Society (NES) for school students concluded on Saturday.

Social issues like drug addiction, misuse of mass media, and the disadvantages of early marriage were highlighted during the tour, which had been flagged off by Prof Hui Tag from the VKV Dollungmukh on 27 July; from the government higher secondary school (GHSS) in

Boasimla on 25 August; from the GHSS in Muri Mugli on 28 August; and from the JNV in Magdong on 1 September.

The final programme was held at the GHSS in Ligu on Saturday. It was attended also by central executive members of the NES, including its general secretary Heri Maring.

Maring spoke on the gravity of the drug menace, the disadvantages of excessive use of mobile phones, effects of early marriage, and the role and responsibilities of the communities for holistic development of the society.

District NES chairman Dr Kapu Sopin highlighted the aims and objectives of the tour, and said that “the main root of poor performance of the schools in the CBSE exams is mainly because of drug abuse, misuse of mass media, and no proper guidance for students.”

Kamle DDMO Taku Natung Nabam spoke on misuse of social media and the disadvantages of early marriage, while NES health & sanitation secretary Dr Kabak Tamar provided career guidance to the students.

Gepen ADC Edam Bagra and Kamle DDSE Giogi Kaha also spoke.