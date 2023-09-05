Protest held over looping interstate land

Staff Reporter

LIKABALI, 4 Sep: A massive protest was organised here in Lower Siang district on Monday by the Durpia Youth Welfare Association (DYWA) against the decision arrived at by the Arunachal Pradesh and the Assam governments to loop the land in respect of Durpai, Champak Chojo and Sogum villages of Arunachal and Pasoni Camp, Kailaspur, Rasbongsi, Modonpur and Jengrai villages of Assam.

An MoU was signed on 20 April this year, wherein both the states agreed to looping of the land in these villages.

A large number of people from various parts of the district turned up for the protest, expressing solidarity with the people of Durpai, Champak Chojo and Sogum villages.

The protestors, who gathered in front of the DC office here, made it clear that they will not accept looping of land at any cost.

“We would rather die than agree to this proposal for looping of land. This is a betrayal of our trust in the government. We are ready to face any consequences while opposing this move,” said a protestor.

“We want immediate rectification of loop mapping of the three villages. Also, the recent MoU signed by the governments of Arunachal and Assam for looping of land should be annulled,” the DYWA demanded.

The protestors further sought a plebiscite or referendum, rather than looping of villages. “Our opinion should be sought before taking such decisions. Also, we demand that the chief ministers of both the states carry out site verification, so that peace is maintained in the area,” the DYWA added.

Also, the people of said villages are demanding something like the Namsai Declaration, ie, “as is where is basis.”