Solung festivities conclude

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 4 Sep: The three-day Solung festivities, which started on 1 September in different Adi villages of East Siang district and parts of Siang, Lower Siang, and Lower Dibang Valley districts, concluded on Sunday.

The villagers, however, are preparing to hold central Solung festival celebrations in Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo within this month.

During the three-day festivities, the invited Solung miriis (priests) performed rituals, following the traditional ethos, and led the womenfolk in narrating Solung aaabang (rhapsody) for three consecutive nights.

Eminent dignitaries, including MLAs, ministers and government officers attended the celebrations in different places.

The celebration started on 1 September with the hoisting of the Solung flag, offering of rituals to Kiine Naane for a bumper harvest and wellbeing of the domestic beasts, and discussion on the Solung mythology.