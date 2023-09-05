Teachers are guiding light of society: DC

TAWANG, 4 Sep: “Teachers are the guiding light which leads us to the path of wisdom and knowledge,” said Tawang DC Kanki Darang during a felicitation programme for the teachers of the government schools in Tawang constituency.

The DC felicitated the teachers on behalf of local MLA Tsering Tashi on Monday.

Addressing the teachers on the eve of Teachers’ Day, the DC congratulated them for the good results obtained by the schools of Tawang in the CBSE exams, and urged them to “put more effort to bring better results next time.”

“After parents, it’s the teachers who make us better citizens and save us from going out of track in life,” he said.

DDSE Hridhar Phuntso also spoke. (DIPRO)