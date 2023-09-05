Creating sustainable entrepreneurs to be focus of SDE dept: Commissioner

ZIRO, 4 Sep: “A relook at the skill development policy of the state for a holistic skill development ecosystem, which would propel the spirit of entrepreneurship among the youths of the state, is the need of the hour,” Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Commissioner designate Saugat Biswas said here on Monday.

Stating that skill development is a means to hone the inherent talents and ignite the passion of the youths, the commissioner added that “entrepreneurship should be the outcome of the skill development & entrepreneurship department, which would bring tangible results and positive effects in the lives of the youths.”

He also highlighted the necessity of leveraging the potential of government schemes and departments, including textiles, handloom & handicrafts, SRLM, PMEGP, PMFME, tourism, horticulture, and fisheries “by putting relevant skilling initiatives in place,” and informed that the skill development & entrepreneurship department would develop “a converged roadmap in this direction.”

Underscoring the importance of sustenance of entrepreneurial ventures, the commissioner said that “institutionalisation of handholding system of such entrepreneurial ventures, along with the sick ones, by government is needed to sustain the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

During his two-day visit here in Lower Subansiri district, the commissioner visited the Industrial Training Institute in Manipolyang and obtained firsthand information about the functioning of the institute, and interacted with the staff and officials.

Later in the day, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime organised a ‘meeting-cum-interaction session’ at Subansiri Sadan, involving all the members of the District Skill Committee, comprising 15 heads of offices of various line departments.

During the meeting, it was decided to draw a roadmap of the various skill development training programmes for youths and entrepreneurs of the district.

‘Convergence and collaboration’ were also decided to be incorporated while implementing skill development training programmes of the departments.

The commissioner also interacted with a few upcoming and successful entrepreneurs in the fields of horticulture, agriculture, textile and handicrafts, and took their inputs.

He also visited the Textile & Handicrafts Centre, the Diilyang Diibu Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and the Naara Aba Winery prior to his departure. (DIPRO)