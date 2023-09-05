Thieves, accomplices arrested

NAHARLAGUN, 4 Sep: The Naharlagun police have arrested three habitual thieves and two habitual receivers of stolen properties, and recovered stolen properties worth crores of rupees from their possession.

“A Naharlagun police team, comprising SDPO Paul Jerang, Inspector Pungming Taku, PS OC Inspector Govind Arangham, SIs Vivek Linggi, Yike Lomri and W Wangsu, Constables Kanto Samyor, Sanu Raj T, and others, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo, thus successfully solved four cases of thefts registered at the Papu Hills police station and the Naharlagun police station,” the Naharlagun police informed in a release on Monday.

It said that, in August, four theft cases had been reported, “with local jewellery being the main component of stolen items.”

“Identifying a common pattern of theft, the Naharlagun SP directed a joint investigation into all said cases.

“During the course of investigation, the team placed all suspected individuals under surveillance with the help of technical surveillance, human intelligence, and access to CCTV footages,” the release stated.

“After extensive surveillance and examination of more than 100 hours of CCTV footage, the team established the identity of four thieves. Furthermore, technical input indicated their presence in different locations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Based on our own intelligence and technical assistance, the police team conducted a series of raids in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with the assistance of the Assam Police, resulting in the arrest of the three main accused, identified as Miraj Ali (38), of Lakhimpur (Assam), Mofijul Islam (30), of Laluk (Assam), and Tapum Godak (31), of Kamle district,” the release said.

The police team also arrested two individuals, who were receivers of stolen properties, on 25 and 26 August. The duo has been identified as Rafiqul Islam (22), of Keotoli (Assam), and Rei Amak (38), of Naharlagun.

The team recovered local beads worth crores of rupees, a cash amount of Rs 7,80,000, suspected to be sales proceeds from the stolen properties, one Mahindra Scorpio vehicle, and other documents from the possession of Amak.

“Furthermore, stolen mobile phones and housebreaking tools were recovered from the possession of Tapum Godak and Miraj Ali,” the release said.

The SP urged those residents of the Itanagar Capital Region who purchased local jewellery or any traditional items from Amak to “come forth and report the same before the Naharlagun PS OC, so that it may be ascertained whether they are in possession of stolen property.”