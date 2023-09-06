APWWS condemns child abuse cases, seeks discussion in current assembly session

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: Strongly condemning the molestation of students of the Arunachal Public School in Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has expressed deep concern over the repeated instances of sexual abuse of children in Arunachal’s schools.

“We strongly condemn the latest incident which is reported from Arunachal Public School, Ziro, and urge our legislators to discuss this issue in the current legislative assembly session,” the society stated in a release on Tuesday.

“The incidents of sexual assaults reported from these schools are a matter of grave concern. Everyone in a position of authority should seriously reflect on what has gone wrong to reach a state where there are instances of rape and sexual abuse of children almost every month,” the release stated.

It said that “the state government must establish a high-level independent committee to investigate instances of repeated violence against students and propose remedial measures for all schools, whether government or privately run,” and added that the education department should promote awareness on the POCSO Act in every school in the state.

“Members of the Ziro branch of the APWWS visited the police station there on Monday to receive an update on the case. We are closely monitoring the situation,” APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said in the release.