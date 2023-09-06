Blockage on Dite Dime-Riew road cleared

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 5 Sep: The Dite Dime-Riew road in Siang district, which had been blocked by fallen rocks at the Batleng portion on the left bank of the Siang river on Monday, was cleared by the locals on Tuesday evening.

Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK) general secretary Tanyong Taloh informed that the roadblock had completely disrupted road communication for 36 hours.

The NBK secretary took the initiative to clear the roadblock with the help of Oni Jamoh, a contractor engaged in the construction of PMGSY road in Siang district, after the PWD failed to clear the road due to “shortage of manpower.”

“Now the road is open for the commuters,” Taloh said over the phone.

The locals of Boleng, including NBK members, have demanded that the state PWD authority deploy sufficient workers with machines for maintaining the PWD road in the Rebo-Perging area.

They alleged that the PWD assistant engineer and other officials posted in Rebo Perging are working from Boleng, due to which they are unable to maintain the roads in Rebo-Perging during emergencies.