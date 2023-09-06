APWWS seeks CM’s support to monogamy election eligibility bill

ITANAGAR, 5 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has appealed to the chief minister to extend support to the Arunachal Pradesh Monogamy Election Eligibility Bill, 2023, proposed to be introduced by legislator Ninong Ering during the ongoing session of the legislative assembly.

In a letter to the CM, the society on Tuesday said that the bill seeks to address “a fundamental issue in our electoral system by establishing monogamy as a criterion for election eligibility in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The society said that “the bill aims to promote gender equality within our society and it discourages practices that may lead to polygamy, which can often result in marginalisation and discrimination of women.”

“The institution of monogamy is a cornerstone of our society’s family values. This bill seeks to uphold and preserve these values, ensuring that candidates for public office reflect the ethical standards that our state holds dear,” the APWWS added.

Asserting that monogamy is associated with stability and responsibility – “qualities that are crucial in public office” – it said that “by requiring election candidates to adhere to monogamy, this bill aims to enhance the overall accountability and integrity of our political representatives.”

It further said that the bill does not seek to discriminate against any particular group but aims to ensure that all candidates meet the same eligibility criteria, thereby promoting a level playing field for everyone.

“The APWWS firmly believes that the introduction and passage of the bill will mark a significant step towards strengthening democracy and upholding state’s core values,” the letter read.