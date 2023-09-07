Adhaar enrollment camp held

OLD KATANG, 6 Sep: Observing that many MGNREGA job card holders in remote villages lack Adhaar cards, the Tirap district administration has organized an Adhaar enrollment camp at Old Katang village in the district on Wednesday.

During the camp, 51 Adhaar enrollments were done, 50 ST and 30 birth certificates were issued, benefiting 75 households in Bari Basip CD block.

The progress of Aadhaar-based Payment System (ABPS) has also been reviewed and the mixed route of wage payment (NACH and ABPS routes) has been extended till 31st December 2023 or till further order. (DIPRO)