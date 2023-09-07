Awareness prog on POCSO Act held

AALO, 6 Sep: An awareness programme on Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POCSO), 2012 and Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, was organized in the DC’s conference hall here in West Siang district on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Penga Tato, who chaired the meeting, urged the authorities of all the private and government schools to engage women teachers as wardens of their girls’ hostels.

He asked the DDSE to ensure that the girls’ hostels of the private schools are looked after by women teachers as wardens.

During the meeting, the DC urged the participants, including officers and school teachers to be aware of the POCSO Act and Sexual Harassment of Women in Workplace Act.

Advocate Marphy Ete gave a detailed presentation on Protection of Women from Sexual Harassment in Workplace Act and the punishment for violators.

Advocate Karken Angu highlighted on POCSO related cases and punishments for the offenders. He said that incidents of sexual abuse against children generally occur at homes and institutions.

The meeting was attended by departmental heads, administrative officers, police personnel, APWWS members and NGOs. (DIPRO)