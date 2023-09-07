DC reviews progress of various ongoing schemes

PASIGHAT, 6 Sep: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu reviewed the progress of various ongoing schemes of central and state government implemented by all the government departments during a district-level vigilance committee-cum- e-Pragati meeting here on Wednesday.

The DC asked the HoDs to submit achievement reports as well as the challenges faced by them during implementation of the schemes at ground level. The DC stressed on timely completion of the schemes and maintaining quality.

He stressed on formulation of village action plan in consultation with PRI members.

“Efforts should be made to go the extra mile to help out the beneficiaries particularly from rural areas and urban poor in availing subsidy schemes,” the DC said.

He emphasized on creating mass awareness on schemes like, AP Vidya Scheme for girl students. Under this scheme, the state government provides financial assistance of Rs.10,000 to those girl students, who have passed class 5th and enrolled in class 6th.

Earlier, the HoDs gave presentations on physical and financial achievements of the schemes/projects implemented by them. (DIPRO)