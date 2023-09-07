NABARD launches MEDP on traditional jewelry crafting

CHANGLANG, 6 Sep: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), in collaboration with the Changlang Community Resource Management Society (CCRMS) and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has launched the micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on traditional jewelry making for 30 members from various SHGs within the Changlang block, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the members in the inaugural ceremony, Changlang additional deputy commissioner Marpe Riba emphasized the importance of preserving and promoting traditional dresses.

Highlighting the crucial role women play in society, Riba said, “Knowledge is the key to progress in life.”

Riba encouraged the SHG members to actively participate in the training and showcase their newfound skills, which contribute to family income and society at large.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy encouraged SHG members to embark on entrepreneurial journeys and avail the financial support provided by banks.

ArSRLM BMM Junmen Longri said, “SHGs represent not just a vehicle for self-empowerment or women’s empowerment but also a means of economic empowerment.”

Master trainer Chanam Lowang shared her remarkable journey from being an SHG member to becoming a master trainer.

She attributed her transformation to her skill, which has enabled her to participate in various exhibitions, including those in Delhi and RGU.

She recently represented her craft at the C20 summit in Namsai.

Lowang spoke on the significant potentials for promoting local jewelry and encouraged SHGs to excel in their learning endeavours to secure better futures.

Among others, CCRMS DPD Nonju Tikhak, SBI LDM Binod Kumar Yadav, Punjab National Bank branch manager Ram Gopal Singh and CCRMS accountant Harsha Jyoti Das also spoke.