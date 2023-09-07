DC calls for skill upgradation and development training for girls

TAWANG, 6 Sep: Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang has advocated for skill upgradation and skill development training for girls to make them self dependent and empowered.

He said this during a meeting of the members of district task force committee on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) held here under his chairmanship on Wednesday, to prepare and approve the district action plan for the year 2023-24.

The DC-cum-Tawang DTFC BBBP chairman Kanki Darang also lauded the exposure tours for girls by skill development department in different parts of the country. “This would give our daughters the opportunity to know more about the country,” he added.

Earlier in the meeting, Jang CDPO Gyati Loder informed that the BBBP scheme aims at improving the sex ratio at birth, improving the percentage of institutional deliveries and checking dropout rate among girls etc.

This was followed by presentation of proposals by Tawang CDPO. She informed the house about the implementing departments, annual calendar and activities prescribed under the scheme as per the guidelines.

DDSE, DMO and DDI also presented proposals which were then approved by the district task force committee

A similar district task force meeting on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was also held in Bomdila, West Kameng district on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the roadmap for implementing the scheme in the district was presented by ICDS deputy director RT Deru.

DC Akriti Sagar, who chaired the meeting, urged the nodal department and all other member departments of DTF, which have been assigned various responsibilities under BBBP, to remain committed to their designated tasks and ensure the optimal utilization of funds to achieve progressive results.

ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa emphasized the importance of extending the scheme’s reach to grassroots level. (DIPROs)