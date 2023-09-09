Int’l Literacy Day observed

EMCHI, 8 Sep: The Papum Pare District Literacy Mission Authority (DLMA) observed the International Literacy Day at the government upper primary school here, in collaboration with the Doimukh Block Literacy Mission Committee, on Friday.

More than 150 participants, including volunteer teachers and audit learners from 43 centres of Doimukh block, besides GBs, panchayat leaders, teachers and students participated in the programme.

DAEO CK Yab informed the participants that the ongoing government scheme, New India Literacy Programme (NILP), was launched in the state last year.

Presenting a brief on the implementation of the scheme in the district, Yab informed that “the district has constituted five block-level literacy committees, headed by the administrative officers concerned as chairpersons. With 168 identified learning centres in Papum Pare and engagement of 185 volunteers, comprising anganwadi workers, ASHAs, government school teachers, church members and youths volunteers to carry out activities at the block level, the DLMA seeks to ensure that the non-literate population is benefitted from the scheme.”

DDSE TT Tara advocated concerted effort by all the block-level committee members and volunteer teachers in motivating the adult learners to attend literacy classes to attain the objectives of the scheme.

“Educating someone is a great achievement, and it brings peace to one’s mind and soul. So, volunteer yourself to educate non-literates,” he added.

He urged the non-literates to “come forward to grab the opportunity provided by the government and get educated through the NILP.”

Doimukh CO Dr Mumne Borang informed the participants that Arunachal’s literacy rate is 65 percent, “which stands second lowest in India, just above Bihar, and still our state requires a lot of efforts to eradicate illiteracy.”

“Education is a basic right of everyone, and one must not shy away from learning and should not hesitate to volunteer to educate. Knowledge is power and sharing knowledge is empowerment,” she added.

Bablu called on all the block and cluster level functionaries, volunteers, teachers, educated youths, panchayat leaders and GBs to spread awareness among the people about the importance of literacy and the Centre’s ongoing NILP.

“Education plays a key role in building a developed society. Therefore every stakeholder must shoulder the responsibility of eradicating illiteracy in the greater interest of the society.

“The NILP is a volunteerism driven scheme and therefore the privileged lot should volunteer without expecting remuneration for their contribution,” Bablu added.

The other highlights of the National Literacy Day celebration included experience sharing by the volunteer teachers and adult learners, presentation of songs by the teachers and adult learners, and a plantation drive.

Similar programmes were organised in Sagalee, Balijan, Kimin and Mengio also. (DIPRO)