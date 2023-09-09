ITANAGAR, 8 Sep: Participants from 56 colleges and universities took part in a state-level ‘Red Run’ marathon organised here by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) on Friday.

The marathon, which began from the tennis court here and culminated at the Dree ground in Papu Nallah, was organised with support from The Birds and Bees Talk, as part of the ongoing Red Ribbon Youth Festival.

The aim of the marathon, which was flagged off by Health Minister Alo Libang, was to “create a greater visibility for the issue of HIV/AIDS and drug abuse, encourage safe and responsible sexual behaviour amongst the youths, and promote HIV/AIDS and STI related services and increase basic knowledge about HIV/AIDS,” the APSACS informed in a release.

In the male category, Khoshan Khamblai from Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu won the first prize, and Millo Taring from St Claret College, Ziro stood second.

In the female category, Joti Mane from Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh stood first, while Tayo Rini from St Claret College, Ziro stood second.

Later, during a formal session, The Birds and Bees Talk’s state lead Ashim Kawah said that “the Red Ribbon Clubs (RRC) will work in creating awareness across the state on HIV prevention, drug abuse, etc.”

APSACS Project Director Dr Riken Rina presented the state’s HIV/AIDS status, and emphasised on how necessary it is to “work on the prevention of it through various awareness programmes that can be conducted, especially by the youths under the RRCs.”

He also dwelt on the stigma related to HIV infected people and said that “we should not stigmatise the infected people but instead support them.”

Higher & Technical Education State Liaison Officer Dr AK Mishra spoke about the efforts of the NSS and the RRCs in creating awareness across the state on HIV prevention, drug abuse, etc.

Health Services Director Dr D Wange also spoke.

The programme concluded with distribution of prizes to the winners as well as the participants, the APSACS said.