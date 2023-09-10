Showren lauds rich culture, heritage of Adis

PASIGHAT, 9 Sep: Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Prof Tana Showren said that “nature and culture are closely interconnected in the lives of the indigenous communities since time immemorial.”

Addressing the gathering at the central Solung celebration here in East Siang district on Saturday, Showren said: “All our festivals celebrated by various tribes, and customs and folkdances, rituals show reverence to Mother Nature’s mountains and rivers, agricultural cycles, flora and fauna.”

He said that “the traditional knowledge of conserving and protecting nature is the need of the hour to fight against climate change “that we are witnessing due to wanton destruction of forests, rivers, and wildlife.”

The NES president lauded the rich culture, heritage, and traditional knowledge of the Adi community.

“Language is a distinct identity of civilisations,” he further said, and urged parents, elders and the society as a whole to save their languages from extinction.

Earlier, Showren, who was accompanied by NES executive members, performed taku taabat as part of the traditional inauguration of the festival.

Noted author Dr Mamang Dai said that “our rich oral

tradition is a window to our rich past and mythology drawing on our collective social memory of time immemorial.”

Dai said, “We are a living culture reflected through all our festivals of the state.”

“You must have a foundation of our collective history of your own culture,” Dai said, and added that, “at the same time, we should move with the times and contribute to the society through our innovations, creativity, sporting excellence and other activities.”

Local MLA Kaling Moyong spoke on the need for promoting culture and heritage though celebration of age-old festivals.

Central Solung Celebration Festival Committee (CSFCC-23) president Oyin Moyong narrated the history of the central Solung celebration since 1965-’66.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu, Adi Bane Ane Kebang president Onam Darang Pertin, East Siang ABK president Diji Tamuk, and a host of dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

The highlights of the cultural display included Solung Yogya by Likor village, Tapu war dance by Komkar village, Nokyin Delong by Damro village, Disang folkdance by Milang village, and Pasi Kongki by Adi Pasi Reyi Ane Raseng. (DIPRO)