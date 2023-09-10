Mini-marathon organised

RONO HILLS, 9 Sep: In an effort to promote cultural heritage and environmental conservation, the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Solung Celebration Committee collaborated with the Youth Mission for Clean River in organising a mini-marathon from Emchi to RGU on Saturday.

Participants from various backgrounds, including RGU students and the general public, took part in the marathon.

In the men’s category, Tokmin Panyang secured the first place, with Soney Megu coming in second. In the women’s category, Kipa Pechey and Kipa Mina secured the first and the second place, respectively. Among research scholars, Nima Dorjee claimed the top spot, while Prem Taba came in second.

Adi Students’ Union RGU president Karik Darang said that “organising such events has become a tradition during RGU’s Solung celebrations, emphasising the importance of integrating culture and health.”

The union’s sports secretary Ani Jerang said that the winners will be honoured during the upcoming Solung celebration at RGU on 16 September.

Keyo Doni, the coordinator of the collaborating NGO, said that “the marathon was aimed at promoting both physical fitness and environmental awareness by reducing participants’ carbon footprint through temporary abstinence from mobile phones, electronic devices, and vehicles.”

The mini-marathon was flagged off by RGU Associate Professor Philip Modi, who encouraged the participants to incorporate fitness into their daily lives for physical and mental wellbeing.